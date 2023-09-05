TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Tewksbury are frustrated after a water main break leaves families without running water for days.

Catamount Road, as well as the Lodge at Ames Pond apartment complex, have been without running water since Saturday. Officials said water could be restored late Tuesday evening, but the apartment complex will be facing the outage at least until Friday.

Once the water is restored, there will also be a boil order in effect until further notice.

“We haven’t been able to do any dishes, any laundry,” said Kate Dupuis-Dobson. “We can’t even flush our toilets at this point. There is no water whatsoever.”

With temperatures nearing 90 degrees, residents said it’s not just inconvenient, it’s unsafe and unsanitary.

“We’re using pool water to bring into our home, and it’s unacceptable,” said Yvette Pacheco. “We have a family of six, and it’s just really difficult.”

Some have resorted to staying in hotels, but that’s a luxury that Dupuis-Dobson said not everyone can afford.

“A hotel really adds up really quickly, and I’ve got this guy plus a couple teenagers too,” the mom said.

Repairs crews were at the properties on Tuesday to get the water back online.

Tewksbury Town Manager Richard Montuori told 7NEWS in a statement, “We had hoped to get water restored yesterday to the neighborhood on a temporary basis, but the pump we install did not provide enough pressure to push the water uphill. We are hoping to add another pump and make other adjustments today that will solve the issue.”

Because fire hydrants are also affected, the town’s fire chief has been forced to come up with contingency plans in the event of a fire. It’s unclear when the water will be fully restored, and families said inconsistent communication from the town is frustrating.

“It’s extremely frustrating, and we’re just at the point where we are beyond upset,” Pacheco said.

