WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break flooded a road in Watertown Tuesday morning, prompting traffic delays.

The break happened on Greenough Boulevard, between Arsenal and North Beacon streets, around 5 a.m.

Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to avoid the area as crews work to fix the break.

