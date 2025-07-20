ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle was left sticking out of a large void in the roadway and submerged in water following a large water main break in Attleboro on Saturday night.

Crews responding to the break on Tiffany Street around 7 p.m. found the white sedan trapped in a compromised section of the roadway and the driver safely out of the vehicle, according to the Attleboro Fire Department.

Due to the extent of the flooding and roadway damage, South Main Street has been closed in the area of Tiffany Street.

Soon after, crews became aware of a second water main break on Joanna Drive and closed a section of that road as well as Read Street.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while repairs are underway.

