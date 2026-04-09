BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are working to clean up a major water main break in Boston Wednesday, according to police.

Boston police said the leak has caused a large sinkhole on Park Plaza and the road is buckling.

Park Plaza is currently closed between Charles Street and Arlington Street. Columbus Avenue to Arlington Street, and Hadassah Way at Boylston Street are also impacted.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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