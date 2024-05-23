BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break near the Bourne Bridge is affecting drivers’ morning commutes – and could impact Memorial Day travel plans.

Water was seen flowing in front of the Massachusetts State Police barracks at the Bourne rotary.

State Police said crews are still working to clear the mess.

