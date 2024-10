BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break is disrupting some travel in Boston.

The break happened on Tremont Street between Camden and Northampton Streets.

Damage was left behind on the sidewalk and the street.

One car even fell into the hole left behind.

Police blocked the area off from traffic.

