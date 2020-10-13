REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break forced officials to shut down part of a road in Revere early Tuesday morning.

Crews could be seen blocking off part of Ocean Avenue as they worked to repair the break.

At least one car was towed away from the scene.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)