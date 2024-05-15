BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break outside the Boston Police station on Sudbury Street disrupted traffic Wednesday morning.

The issue began near 3 a.m. In a post on X near 6:15 a.m., Boston police said the road was blocked off between Cambridge and Congress Streets

The road remained blocked later in the morning as crews worked to fix the leak.

Boston Water and Sewer crews had been doing work in the area of the water main break overnight. In a statement Wednesday, officials said they were investigating the break.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)