BOSTON (WHDH) - A street in South Boston was left in disarray after a water main break on Sunday.

Water was sent rushing into the street, ripping up the ground.

The road was blocked off while crews made repairs.

Details of what caused the incident were not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)