Water main break shuts down part of Route 20 in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break prompted part of a busy road to shut down in Marlborough on Thursday morning.

Route 20 at Hosmer Street is closed as crews work to fix the break, according to Marlborough police.

All traffic is being detoured around the area.

Drivers are told to expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

