BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break shut down part of Tremont Street in Boston Friday morning, flooding the roadway and creating a hole that swallowed part of at least one car.

The water main break happened in the area of 791 Tremont St. and prompted a significant response from emergency personnel and utility workers.

Floodwater made its way into the basement of an apartment building at 791 Tremont St. and caused major damage to Tremont Street itself, according to Boston Fire Department Captain Michael Feeney.

Crews were able to contain the water before it spread further, avoiding damage to any other nearby buildings.

Though the basement at 791 Tremont St. was impacted, Feeney said basement residential units were not affected and residents were able to come and go from their homes.

Crews had the area of Tremont Street between Camden Street and Massachusetts Avenue partially closed to traffic for hours overnight as crews worked to remove a damaged car, patch the broken water main, and repair the mangled roadway.

As the morning commute approached, crews remained at work near 5 a.m.

“They’re going to be working on that all night,” Feeney said of Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews working at the scene.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the water main break. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)