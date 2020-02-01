Water main break shuts down road, floods basements in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Sagamore Avenue in Chelsea was shut down as crews work to repair a water main break Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to the break found water building up between Cheever and Murray streets, police said.

Water was also rushing down to Garfield Street and Revere Beach Parkway, according to a tweet from Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, and flooded basements in nearby homes. Buses were also rerouted, Kyes said.

Officials said they expected water to be restored to the area by the end of the day.

Water Main Break: Road Closed. Please avoid Sagamore Ave. Large depression in the road between Cheever & Murray. Water rushing down to Garfield and Revere Beach Parkway. Buses rerouted. pic.twitter.com/nzgWG6n0Na — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) February 1, 2020

