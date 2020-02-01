Water main break shuts down road in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public to avoid Sagamore Avenue in Chelsea after a water main break was reported on Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to the break found water building up between Cheever and Murray streets, police said.

Water was also rushing down to Garfield Street and Revere Beach Parkway, according to a tweet from Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.

Water Main Break: Road Closed. Please avoid Sagamore Ave. Large depression in the road between Cheever & Murray. Water rushing down to Garfield and Revere Beach Parkway. Buses rerouted. pic.twitter.com/nzgWG6n0Na — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) February 1, 2020

Please avoid Sagamore Ave. Road Closed. MBTA buses rerouted. Water shut down in Sector 1 Prattville area. pic.twitter.com/e5hGe0ECKI — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) February 1, 2020

Buses have also been rerouted, Kyes said.

No additional information was immediately released.

