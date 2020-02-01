Water main break shuts down road in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public to avoid Sagamore Avenue in Chelsea after a water main break was reported on Saturday morning, officials said.
Crews responding to the break found water building up between Cheever and Murray streets, police said.
Water was also rushing down to Garfield Street and Revere Beach Parkway, according to a tweet from Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.
Buses have also been rerouted, Kyes said.
No additional information was immediately released.
