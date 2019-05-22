Water main break shuts down streets in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break has shut down several streets in Brighton on Wednesday afternoon.

Motorists and pedestrians are being urged to avoid the area of Arlington Street between Market and Parsons streets, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a large stream of water flowing down the street.

It’s not clear when the break will be repaired.

No additional information was immediately available.

#BPDTrafficAdvisory: Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area of Arlington Street between Market Street and Parsons Street in Brighton due to a water main break. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 22, 2019

