Water main break shutters Main Street in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a major water main break that has closed part of Main Street in Falmouth.

Police say the break happened in the area of 704 Main Street.

According to officials, the break split the road open with its pressure, and the road is currently impassable.

The road is expected to be closed for the entire day. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

