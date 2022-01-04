WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wrentham commuters were urged to seek alternate routes home Tuesday evening due to a water main break.
Utility crews were called to the scene on Route 140 between Elysium and Creek streets around 3 p.m., according to a post on Chief Bill McGrath’s Twitter page.
So far, it is unclear what may have caused the break or when it will be repaired.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)