WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wrentham commuters were urged to seek alternate routes home Tuesday evening due to a water main break.

Utility crews were called to the scene on Route 140 between Elysium and Creek streets around 3 p.m., according to a post on Chief Bill McGrath’s Twitter page.

So far, it is unclear what may have caused the break or when it will be repaired.

#TRAFFICALERT PLEASE SHARE! RT. 140 #WRENTHAM WATER MAIN BREAK. AVOID AREA. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE. Water main break RT 140 between Elysium St. and Creek St. Rush hour #traffic will be significantly impacted. Work crews on site into evening.@WrenthamMATA @WCVB @wbz @deskon7 pic.twitter.com/i0CDqpmeEo — Chief Bill McGrath (@ChiefMcgrath) January 4, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)