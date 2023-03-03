NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break in Newton forced officials to close a nearby on-ramp to the Mass Pike and prompted major traffic backups early Friday afternoon.

The ramp had reopened as of around 1:30 p.m., though the state Department of Transportation said detours remained in place on local roads.

The Newton Fire Department shared word of the water main break on social media around 12:30 p.m.

The break happened on Washington Street at Newton corner, according to Massachusetts Department of Transportation Director of Communications Jacquelyn Goddard. The ramp from Washington Street to the westbound side of the Mass Pike was temporarily closed as a result, Goddard said.

Video from the scene showed traffic backups visible as of around 1:15 p.m. on multiple roadways around the water main break site. Water could be seen pooling in the area.

