Water main break snarls traffic on Route 62 in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A large water main break temporarily shut down a busy street in Danvers during rush hour Friday.

Motorists and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area of Route 62 at the intersection of Elliot, Poplar and Conant streets as water flooded the streets and utility crews worked to repair the damage.

Westbound traffic has been diverted away from the scene.

SKY 7HD flew over the scene showing a pool of water collecting on the side of the road.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the break.