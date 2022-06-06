TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two major water main breaks are impacting travel and water supplies for local residents in Tewksbury and Methuen, authorities said.

Tewksbury Police tweeted that Radcliff Road is closed due to a water main break, “and will remain impassable for several hours,” the department said, attaching a picture of a deep pool of water in the street. Water service will also be impacted for several hours in the North Street, Catamount Road and Ames Hill Drive areas.

Radcliff Rd in #Tewksbury is closed due to a water main break and will remain impassable for several hours. @TewksburyDpw is on scene. Water service to the area (North St / Catamount Rd / Ames Hill Dr) will also be impacted for several hours. TPD21 https://t.co/udbJgXSaqr pic.twitter.com/2cJE2rtL7t — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) June 6, 2022

The City of Methuen tweeted that it’s dealing with its own water main break on Oakland Avenue near Railroad Street. Over 100 homes are without water, and a traffic detour is in place on Oakland Avenue between Railroad Street and Craven Street. Work crews were on site Monday morning, but officials urged drivers to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)