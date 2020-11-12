Water main repair work moves Pentucket Regional middle and high school classes online

WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Pentucket Regional middle and high school students will learn remotely on Friday as crews make repairs to a water main break near the entrance of one of the schools, officials said.

Crews responding to a water main break at 20 Main St. near the district’s middle school on Thursday afternoon discovered the pipes needed repairs, according to officials.

“While the water main is being repaired, the District is transitioning the middle and high schools to remote learning on Friday, Nov. 13. Students and families with questions regarding classwork are encouraged to contact their teachers,” school officials said in a statement.

The district plans to return to its hybrid learning model early next week and will provide updates to the middle and high school bodies and staff over the weekend.

