BOSTON (WHDH) - Water came pouring down unexpectedly out of the Andrews Square MBTA station in Boston Wednesday evening.

It appears a pipe burst around 5:30 p.m. and sent water gushing down for about 30 minutes.

The water began to slow around 6 p.m. and does not appear to be snarling the rush hour commute in any significant way.

No further details have been released.

