Water rescues underway after intense flooding hits Quincy neighborhood

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Intense flooding Friday left cars underwater and residents trapped in their homes in Quincy, prompting officials to call in a boats to make rescues.

Water on Sea Street could be seen up to the top of cars and threatening homes in the area.

One person trying to drive to work was rescued by crews after becoming stranded.

No injuries have been reported, but many people had to be rescued from their homes. Rescues are being conducted in the Post Island Road area.

Officials say dozens of people, including many young children, were pulled from their homes with a front-end loader. Firefighters utilized inflatable rafts as well.

7’s Steve Tellier reports that the waters are rushing fast. Residents are urged to refrain from navigating the water.

Amazing video of SIX small children being rescued from floodwaters in the Post Island Road area of Quincy on a front end loader. Two of them were infants. Mom and children all appeared to be OK. pic.twitter.com/TqzJo4EwcJ — Steve Tellier 7NEWS (@stellier7news) March 2, 2018

