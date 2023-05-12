METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews spent Friday working to repair a major water main break in Methuen that left a road near the fire station closed and 30 homes without water service for hours, the city said.

The break on East Street near Swan Street prompted emergency crews to close the road from Russ Street to Swan Street at the East Fire Station, the city said in a tweet early Friday morning.

Repair crews were on scene since 3 a.m., with workers digging through the roadway to repair the main and a nearby high-pressure gas line.

By 3 p.m., water service was restored for those affected as workers continued to re-pave the roadway.

A major water main break in Methuen on East St. leaves 30 homes without water. Officials say it could take until the evening commute to get service back for residents. They’ve been cleaning up the mess since 3 a.m. @7News



Video courtesy: Methuen Water pic.twitter.com/9Pb0CAVXQz — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) May 12, 2023

There is a major water main break on East St. near Swan St. The road is closed on East from Russ St. to Swan at the East Fire Station. 30 homes are without water service. Repair crews have been on the scene since 3am. pic.twitter.com/s4lYB9utyM — City of Methuen (@cityofmethuen) May 12, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)