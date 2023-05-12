METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews spent Friday working to repair a major water main break in Methuen that left a road near the fire station closed and 30 homes without water service for hours, the city said.
The break on East Street near Swan Street prompted emergency crews to close the road from Russ Street to Swan Street at the East Fire Station, the city said in a tweet early Friday morning.
Repair crews were on scene since 3 a.m., with workers digging through the roadway to repair the main and a nearby high-pressure gas line.
By 3 p.m., water service was restored for those affected as workers continued to re-pave the roadway.
