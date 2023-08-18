DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A water search for a possible missing kayaker at a Douglas reservoir has been suspended, state police announced Friday, after investigators viewed video that showed the kayaker leaving the area on his own accord.

State police and environmental police previously resumed their search Friday morning and turned to the public for help after an overturned kayak was found Thursday afternoon at Whitins Reservoir. A witness had reported seeing a man fishing from a kayak Thursday morning, according to state police.

In their update early Friday afternoon, state police said private home security video showed a pickup truck carrying a green kayak first heading into the reservoir around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the camera later showed the same truck leaving the area around 2 p.m. with no kayak in its bed.

“Details in the images confirm it is the same truck,” state police said.

