ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Water service is temporarily shut off in parts of Rowley due to a major water main break.

A work crew installing a new guardrail on Route 1 near the Route 133 intersection apparently struck a water main during the installation process, according to police.

This resulted in a geyser of water rushing from the area for a short period of time before the water department shut down the line.

Water service, which is suspended from the intersection south to the Ipswich line, is not expected to resume until late Wednesday or Thursday.

Other water customers in town may notice fluctuations in water pressure, temporary drops, loss of service or discoloration.

Flushing cold water lines until the water runs clear is recommended in the event of discoloration.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Rowley Water Department at 978-948-2640.

