BOSTON (WHDH) - A water warning has been issued for some Boston residents after a sewage overflow in East Boston.

Officials say there was a sewage discharge in Jeffries Point on Saturday and that it impacted water in the upper-Inner Harbor.

Residents and businesses in this area are being warned to use the effected water until 10 p.m. Monday.

