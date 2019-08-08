Water Wizz Rhode Island closing after 40 years

WESTERLY, R.I. (WHDH) - Water Wizz Rhode Island is closing after 40 years in business, the water park announced on Facebook.

“After forty years, Water Wizz Rhode Island will sadly be closing its doors at the end of the 2019 season,” the park announced in a post on Facebook. “An aging infrastructure, the ever-increasing cost to operate a small, seasonal business, and still recovering from significant financial impact of Superstorm Sandy have all factored into owner Mike Kells difficult decision to close the park.”

The message continued, “There have been quite a few twists and turns over the years, and many of you have been a part of the journey. The Water Wizz family is humbled and grateful for your patronage. If you have the chance, stop by to get those last slides in before Labor Day, and share your Water Wizz memories with us.”

