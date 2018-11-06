Waterbury police investigate death of man found shot in car

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Waterbury continue to investigate the death of a man gunned down while sitting in a parked car on a street within a housing complex.

Officers responded to the scene at about 5 a.m. Monday after a man was discovered in the driver’s seat of a Subaru.

Police tell The Republican American the victim was spotted by a passer-by. The car wasn’t running, but there was glass on the street and the witness eventually saw the man bleeding from the head, so called police.

Police say the man appeared to have been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released, but authorities say he appeared to be in his mid-30s.

No arrests have been announced.