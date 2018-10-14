ISLE OF SKYE, Scotland (WHDH) — The winds from storm Callum in the United Kingdom were so strong that they reversed waterfalls.

One waterfall was filmed being blown backwards at Talsiker Beach on the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

While winds dominated in Scotland, England and Wales received heavy rain.

Storm Callum is the third named storm of the season for the UK.

