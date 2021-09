WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A waterspout was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod on Thursday.

The twister formed over the ocean near Duck Harbor in Wellfleet.

It lasted for a couple of minutes right before heavy rain moved into the area.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)