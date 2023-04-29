Koltun Ballet Boston opened the doors to its Watertown studios this weekend to give prospective students, parents and community members a look behind the scenes of the national award-winning organization.

Visitors from across the region toured KBB’s facilities, watched classes for students 3 to 18 years old, met co-founders Alexandra Koltun and Alex Lapshin and connected with students winners of the 2023 Youth America Grand Prix and Universal Ballet Competition dance events.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)