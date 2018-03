WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - Watertown firefighter, Joe Toscano, will be honored with a plaque on Saturday morning.

One year ago today, Toscano died while battling a house fire.

The plaque will be located at the corner of Merrifield and Bigelow Avenues in his honor.

Pause and Remember Watertown Firefighter Joe Toscano, one year ago today pic.twitter.com/ze1C4ShlL2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 17, 2018

