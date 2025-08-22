WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Looking for a way to get students off their phones during class? There’s an app for that.

Watertown High School is piloting a new app to limit the use of cellphones during class time.

Students will tap their phones on door tags when they enter their classrooms. It will prevent them from texting or using other apps until the period ends.

“We’re just looking for any solution to get the phone out of the hands of the kids when they’re actually engaging in learning,” Joel Giacobozzi said, Principal of Watertown High School.

The school’s old cellphone policy required students to put their phones in pouches at the start of class.

Giacobozzi says this is a compromise.

“This allows the student to keep the device but it’s just, for lack of a better term, it’s bricked for the time that they are in school or in class,” Giacobozzi said.

“I think this is a really smart step ahead for Watertown,” Catheryn Sasser said, a parent of a rising freshman. “As a parent I really wish cellphones would be banned in schools, but I also understand the desire I have to reach my child.”

