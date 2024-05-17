WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Watertown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Bogalech Gedore, 34, moved to the United States eight months ago from the United Arab Emirates to work as a nanny for a family in Watertown, according to authorities. She was last seen by the family on Friday, May 10.

Police said “Bogalech does not speak English well and she is not known to have friends or family in the area”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Watertown Police at 617-972-6500.

