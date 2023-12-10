WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a suspect in an attempted break-in caught on camera.
Police say the attempted break-in occurred on Laurel Street.
Anyone with information about the person in the video is asked to call Watertown Police Det. Jenn Connors at 617-600-1310 or Det. Sgt. Kenneth Swift at 617-972-6539.
