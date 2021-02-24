Watertown police ask for help in search for missing man

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing man.

Robert Counihan, 58, was reported missing Wednesday and was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket with blue jeans, white sneakers and green baseball cap.

Counihan may be wearing glasses, a black mask and may also be carrying a red bag.

He is known to spend time near the MBTA station at the Boston Common.

MISSING: Robert Counihan 58 yrs old last seen wearing a brn Carhartt jacket blu jeans wht sneakers grn baseball hat & carrying a red bag. Poss. wearing glasses & black mask. Uses @MBTA poss in area of Bos Common Call WPD with any info. @MBTATransitPD @bostonpolice @watertowngov pic.twitter.com/oiQnOErxNj — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) February 24, 2021

