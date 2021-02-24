Watertown police ask for help in search for missing man

Credit: Watertown Police Dept.

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing man.

Robert Counihan, 58, was reported missing Wednesday and was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket with blue jeans, white sneakers and green baseball cap.

Counihan may be wearing glasses, a black mask and may also be carrying a red bag.

He is known to spend time near the MBTA station at the Boston Common.

 

