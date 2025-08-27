WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are turning to the public for help locating a 19-year-old woman who went missing early Tuesday morning.

Katherine Aufiero left her home in Watertown around 2 a.m. and has not returned.

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with green eyes and short ark brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police at 617-972-6500.

