WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown Police is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

Maxim is missing from the Westminster Road area of town and is autistic. The boy has short dark hair and was last seen barefoot. He was wearing an ocean-colored T-shirt when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at 617-972-6500.

