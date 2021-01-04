Watertown police ask for public’s help to find missing man

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are asking the public’s help to find a missing man on Monday.

Police said David Risch, 61, was last seen at Vero Health Center and is not familiar with the area. Risch is described as a heavyset 6-foot tall white man with grey hair and a beard, and was last seen wearing dark pants and a grey sweatshirt.

Risch is believed to be on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

