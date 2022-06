WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown Police was seeking the public’s help to find a missing 10-year-old boy, but he has since been found safe.

Maxim was missing from the Westminster Road area of town and is autistic. The boy has short dark hair and was last seen barefoot. He was wearing an ocean-colored T-shirt when he was last seen.

Maxim has found safe. He has been reunited with his family. Thank you all for your assistance and good thoughts. — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) June 20, 2022

