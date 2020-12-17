Watertown police gift local man scooter after his was stolen

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - After Darius’s scooter went missing, two local police officers in Watertown decided they wanted to replace it.

The two officers went looking for the scooter once it was reported stolen. After an unsuccessful search, they teamed up with a nonprofit to buy Darius a new scooter.

Darius said he was shocked by the warm gesture and was very grateful for the gift, which he uses to get around.

Officer Catherine Welch said it was nice to see his reaction to his new scooter.

“It’s just a good feeling, especially in this time of year,” Welch said. “We’re just people helping people, the only difference is we wear blue suits when we do it.”

