Watertown police investigating string of break-ins

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are investigating a string of break-ins that occurred Tuesday night.

The three break-ins happened on the east end of Watertown, between School and Arlington streets, police say.

Police do not believe anyone was home during the break-ins.

It is unknown if the break-ins are connected.

No other details were available.

An investigation is ongoing.

