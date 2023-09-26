WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Watertown Police Department is investigating after a threatening note was found outside a St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church.

The note, which read “Art-Saak is dead” references a decades-old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan that has led to wars.

And now police are reviewing evidence and the church’s security cameras to see if they can identify the person responsible.

Church officials say they are taking this very seriously and will be ramping up security

In a statement, the church said, “Hate knows no boundaries – and today it found its way into our community. Hate toward Armenians is everywhere. Stay vigilant, we cannot let this deter our fight for survival and justice.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

