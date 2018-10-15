Watertown police issue alert following spike in narcotic overdoses

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are asking residents to check on friends an family members who may struggle with opioid dependency following a sudden increase in narcotic overdoses overnight Sunday.

In a message posted to Twitter Monday morning, Watertown police announced an “increase in narcotic overdoses within the last 12 hours” and urged residents to check in on anyone they know who may be struggling with an opioid dependency issue.

Anyone in need of assistance or support should call Watertown police.

