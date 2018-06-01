Watertown police issue warning after 2 raccoon attacks

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are warning residents after two people were attacked by raccoons on Thursday.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Watertown police say they responded to three incidents of raccoons acting aggressively toward humans Thursday, two of which resulted in injury.

“If you see a raccoon, please take steps to avoid it,” the police department’s post read. “Raccoons are rarely aggressive toward humans but a female will defend her young. While normally most active at night, they will routinely come out in the daytime to forage.”

Police went on to remind residents to never feed raccoons and to be especially cautious when approaching garbage cans or places where food scraps can be found.

They also listed behaviors that might suggest a raccoon may have rabies, including a staggering gait, walking in circles, disorientation, being oblivious to noise or nearby movement, erratic wandering, discharged from the eyes or mouth, and aggressive behavior.

Residents who see a raccoon showing any of these signs are urged to call Watertown Police at (617) 972-6500 and report the animal and location. If you’re bitten, seek medical attention immediately and notify the Watertown Health Department at (617) 972-6446.

