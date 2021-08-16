WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are urging residents to be vigilant after a dog that was on a walk with its owner was attacked by a pack of coyotes on Friday night.

The dog was walking in the area of Walnut Street when it was attacked by three coyotes, according to the Watertown Police Department.

There has been a recent uptick in coyote sightings, specifically in the east end of Watertown and on bicycle paths, police noted.

“We are asking citizens to remain vigilant, especially those walking dogs in the area,” police said in a post on Facebook.

Police did not disclose information regarding the dog’s injuries.

