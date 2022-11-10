WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are adding a new tool to their fight against catalytic converter thefts and they’re hoping members of the public will get on board.

In partnership with Toyota and Cronin Signs, the Watertown Police Department is offering to stencil “Property of the Watertown Police Department” on their converters, which will deter thieves from stealing them and from salvage yards from accepting them.

Another option for drivers to pay to add a metal plate to cover the converter.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Watertown Police Det. Sgt. Ken Swift at kswift@police.watertown-ma.gov. The department is scheduling appointments for Friday, Nov. 18 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Toyota of Watertown.

