WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police released new video Tuesday of an attempted break-in at a home on Laurel Street over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday. In an initial statement, police said officers responded after a victim said she was followed by a person as she arrived home around 3:45 a.m.

Watertown police shared photos and video of a suspect who they said hid in the victim’s driveway behind a car while she entered her home. Once the victim got inside, police said, the suspect attempted to enter the home through its front and back doors.

Markus Arnold, who lives in the home on Laurel Street, told 7NEWS the victim was a foreign exchange student who has been staying with him for the semester. He said the victim “came home late from an event and thought maybe this person followed her home.”

“I think she was a little shaken,” he said.

While no one was hurt, police on Sunday asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect. Police, in the meantime, said they would be adding extra patrols in the area.

Watertown police previously described the suspect in this case as a white or Hispanic male in his 30’s, wearing a Black Reebok Sweatshirt with a tattoo on his left hand.

In their latest update, police further urged members of the public to take notice of the tattoo.

Anyone with information on this incident or this suspect is asked to contact detectives at 617-600-1310 or 617-972-6538.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)