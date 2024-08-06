WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Watertown are searching for a suspect connected to several breaking and entering attempts that took place over the weekend, police said.

The man was allegedly involved in multiple break-in attempts on homes and cars in Watertown’s West End, according to a statement from the Watertown Police Department.

Police released home security footage of a man appearing to cover a doorbell camera with his shirt while looking around a porch.

No victims reported injuries or any encounters with the suspect during the break-in attempts, police said.

Residents should remember to lock the doors and windows of their homes and cars and secure all valuables, said Watertown Police Chief Justin Hanrahan. Locals should also use outdoor lighting and motion sensors outside their homes to deter intruders, Hanrahan said.

Watertown police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact the department at 617-972-6500 or anonymously at 617-972-6408.

