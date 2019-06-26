Watertown police searching for man accused of attempted armed robbery

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are searching for an attempted armed robbery suspect accused of firing a blank round inside a hair salon Wednesday.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 389 Main St. say a man wearing a black ski mask walked into the business around 7 p.m. and fired a single shot in an apparent attempt to get money.

Police Lieutenant James O’Conner said the shot was a blank fired from a fake gun.

The suspect was able to flee the scene on a bicycle before officers arrived.

He is described as a male in his 20s or 30s and was last seen wearing jeans, a light colored sweatshirt and a black ski mask.

Investigators say the shot left behind a shell casing in the salon that is now being examined as evidence.

A number of customers were inside the building at the time of the incident. No one was hurt, however several were viably shaken up.

It is unclear if the man was able to take any money.

The investigation is ongoing.

